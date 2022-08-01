The Steelers snuck into the playoffs last year despite being far from what most people would reasonably call “good.” Ben Roethlisberger retired after the season, putting the Steelers in the market for a new QB for the first time since 2004. It was for the best, as Roethlisberger was a shell of himself and one of the worst players in the league by the time he fizzled out.

His replacement will either be free agent signee Mitchell Trubisky (who is by all accounts the frontrunner to start Week 1), first-round pick Kenny Pickett (in line to be the long-term successor, but has been a third-stringer in training camp), or career backup Mason Rudolph (whom the Steelers likely would prefer not to be anywhere near the starting job). It’s a lot of uncertainty, but given how bad Roethlisberger was last year, there’s a fair chance this team gets better with whoever the new QB is. That QB will have some fun throwing to rookie receiver George Pickens (above), who has drawn rave reviews.

