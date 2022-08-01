New faces in midnight green 👀#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/N3acMfLGd0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 28, 2022 2 / 7

The Eagles’ defining question right now is whether their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is good enough to lead them to contention not just this year but for the foreseeable future. Hurts is widely regarded as a great leader. He’s one of the most effective running QBs in the NFL. And he’s been better than a lot of evaluators thought he would be after his college career at Alabama and Oklahoma.

Exactly how good is Hurts? It’s impossible to say at this point, but 2022 should provide a strong indication. The Eagles have done everything in their power to load him up with skill-position weapons. Most recently, they swung a draft night trade for Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who will pair with Hurts’ Alabama teammate, DeVonta Smith, to form an excellent wideout duo. He’ll also have a great offensive line protecting him. In fact, Pro Football Focus thinks it’s the best line in the league. If Hurts is good, he’ll prove it this year. If he’s not, the Eagles will have no choice but to go back to the QB market in 2023.

