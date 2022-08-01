Terrible teams can be interesting, too. The Jaguars have indeed been terrible for a while, but there are a lot of reasons to at least glance in their direction this summer.

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is back for his second year at quarterback, and he’ll have talent around him that he didn’t have last year. His backfield mate at Clemson and fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne will be back at running back after an injury cost him his entire rookie year. Free agent receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are in the fold now, too, and should give Lawrence some productive help in the slot and outside, respectively.

Edge defender Travon Walker comes in as yet another No. 1 overall pick. And maybe most important of all, the head coach is recent Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson, rather than the disastrous, declining, in-over-his-head version of Urban Meyer who made a mess of his lone season on the job in 2021.

