Last year’s Super Bowl winners should be great again this year. There are no big surprises there, but it will be neat to see how head coach Sean McVay tries to keep things fresh.

The Rams lost Von Miller in free agency but added Bobby Wagner, swapping one of the best edge defenders of his generation for maybe the best inside linebacker. The loss of Miller will be a big problem, but the Rams have so much talent at other defensive positions (most notably the league’s best overall player, Aaron Donald, and best cornerback, Jalen Ramsey) that they should be able to hold up.

The offense lost Odell Beckham Jr. at receiver but replaced him with Allen Robinson, who’s a lot bigger and has had his own great career. Training camp and the preseason will provide some hints into all the ways McVay plans to utilize Robinson.

