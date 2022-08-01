The Dolphins are going to be fun to watch for a simple, singular reason: speed. They traded for (and then gave a mega-contract to) longtime Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, who’s one of the fastest athletes ever. They’ll pair him up with second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, who’s a burner in his own right. In addition, running back Raheem Mostert and tight end Mike Gesicki are both on the more athletic end of the spectrum at their respective positions.

The open question for the Dolphins offense is if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the arm to properly deliver the ball to all of these players. But Miami is trying to help him: In addition to Hill, they also signed a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, Terron Armstead, to safeguard Tagovailoa. Much like the Eagles with Hurts, the Dolphins should find out exactly what they have in their QB this season.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!