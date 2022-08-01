Michael Thomas comeback szn 🔜



Friendly reminder that you @Cantguardmike.

Transitions are interesting, and the Saints are in the midst of a big one at head coach. Sean Payton retired (at least for now) after 15 seasons leading the team, and his longtime defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, is now in the big chair. We’ll see how Allen puts his own stamp on things.

Does any team have a wider range of possible outcomes? New Orleans could mount a deep playoff run. The Saints fielded a strong defense last year, and it should stay good despite some turnover in the secondary. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are not the guys they used to be, but they (especially Kamara) remain among the more talented backs in the league. If Michael Thomas can play wideout at a level slightly closer to his 2019 standard than what he showed amid injuries in 2020 and ‘21, and rookie Chris Olave has a quick development curve, then there’s a lot here.

But the offensive line has some holes, and quarterback Jameis Winston has both a huge arm and a knack for zeroing out that arm with interceptions.

