The Ravens are a compelling case this year because it’s hard to know what to make of them. A barrage of injuries and bad luck in close games torpedoed what seemed like a sure playoff season in 2021. Better health and better fortune this year should take Baltimore a long way.

The main point of interest around the Ravens right now is that they have a young MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson, going into the last year of his contract. It seems unthinkable for the Ravens to let Jackson hit free agency, but it gets a little bit closer to reality with every day that passes without a resolution. Ravens fans would appreciate it if one arrived during camp.

In addition, the Ravens already had a weak group of receivers for Jackson to throw the ball to, and that group became even weaker when they traded Marquise Brown in the offseason. (It does help, of course, to have one of the sport’s elite tight ends in Mark Andrews).

