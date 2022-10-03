The puck drops on the 2022 NHL season on Oct. 7, when the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators start a two-game series in Prague, Czech Republic. The North American portion of the regular season gets going on Oct. 11. This season the league gets back to what one might call a “normal” schedule following two seasons that required significant rescheduling as a result of the pandemic.

The schedule will be normal. One thing that won’t be normal is the defending champion, which is no longer the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning won it all in both 2020 and ‘21, but the Colorado Avalanche unseated them in 2022 and enter the ‘22-’23 season as the clear favorite to win another Stanley Cup. Here’s what to keep an eye on as the new campaign gets underway.

10 NHL Teams to Watch in the 2022-23 Season

