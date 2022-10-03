Makar to MacKinnon... You know the rest. 🤭



The @Avalanche close this one out in style to grab another win

The Avalanche have the best defenseman in the league, Cale Makar. They have one of its small handful of best forwards—Nathan MacKinnon. They have an absurdly deep supporting cast in every area. And after getting through a Cup run last year without much depth at goaltender, they probably upgraded by trading for Alexandar Georgiev, who previously backed up Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin with the Rangers. Georgiev replaces Darcy Kuemper, though the Avs still have Pavel Francouz, who shared netminding duties with Kuemper in the playoffs. Expect another deep run in Denver.

