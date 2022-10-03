Here is a virtual look at the Arizona Coyotes 5000-seat arena shared with Arizona State next season. pic.twitter.com/k4YIAKCejW — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) August 3, 2022 10 / 10

On the ice, Arizona is probably the worst team in the NHL. Off the ice, Arizona is definitely the most dysfunctional franchise in the league. Exhibit A: The Coyotes have been unable to secure a suitable NHL arena for themselves, and so they will spend this season playing in a newly constructed, 5,000-seat venue at Arizona State University. The good news is that the ‘Yotes should be able to fill up the smallest arena in the modern history of the NHL. The bad news is that the team will be a punchline.

