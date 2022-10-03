The Lightning should probably decline a bit this year for one simple reason: They’ve played so much hockey over the last three seasons. Three straight Finals appearances mean that compared to the average team, the Lightning have played nearly an entire extra season’s worth of games over the last three years. The core of the roster is old and should run out of gas at some point. But while they’re no longer young, Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and company are still exceptional. Tampa Bay remains a contender, albeit no longer the top team in the league.

