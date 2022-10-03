Excitement for the regular season is at Mitch Marner (@Marner93) celly level. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cl9HcAeaXJ — NHL (@NHL) September 29, 2022 3 / 10

Nobody in hockey has had a crueler half-decade than the Leafs, whose seasons always unfold the same way. Build a great roster. Win a bunch of regular season games. Lose in excruciating fashion in the first round of the playoffs. There’s no way to really feel optimistic about this team until Toronto gets that monkey off its back in the spring.

At least the team didn’t overreact to losing to the Lightning after leading three games to two in 2021’s first round. Coach Sheldon Keefe is back, and so is the nucleus of the roster that has endured all of this disappointment. At some point, it’ll work. I think.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!