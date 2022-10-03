Just in case you needed a reminder that Connor McDavid is a cheat code. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oWdsw3UgL2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 15, 2022 4 / 10

The Oilers and Flames have safely established themselves among the best teams in the league, and their fans will get to watch reliably good hockey for the first time in a while. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl got the Oilers to the Western Conference Finals last year before the Avs buzzsawed them. The Flames, after missing out in 2021, got back to the playoffs and had one of the most fun scoring attacks in the NHL. But they made a blockbuster trade in the summer: sending out star winger Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers in a deal that returned elite playmaking center Jonathan Huberdeau. And that’s not all (see below).

