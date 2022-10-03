WHAT A PASS FROM JOHNNY GAUDREAU 😮 pic.twitter.com/ceNVFCyvZQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2022 5 / 10

Gaudreau, the firecracker of a forward who dominated for years in Calgary, left for Columbus in free agency. The Blue Jackets tend to be one of the NHL’s most moribund franchises, and they’ve seen celebrated acquisitions fall flat before. (Trades for Artemi Panarin in 2017 and Patrik Laine in 2021 go into this bucket, though the book isn’t fully written yet on Laine’s career in Ohio.) Gaudreau seems like a safer bet to fit in, though. He had 115 points for the Flames last year and should be highly effective even if the rest of the Blue Jackets are not.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!