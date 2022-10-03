Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have played together in Pittsburgh since 2006. This will be their 17th season together, making them the longest-tenured trio with one team in the history of the NHL. Malkin and Letang were both free agents over the summer, and it looked likely that one or both would depart. But they’re all back together. They’re also old, and the Penguins haven’t made any real playoff noise since 2018, the year after they completed a back-to-back title stretch. We’ll see how it goes.

