The Blackhawks are in tank mode. They have not finished better than sixth in the Central Division since 2017, and after last year, they traded Alex DeBrincat, their No. 2 scorer behind franchise legend Patrick Kane, to the Senators. This will be the eighth season since the franchise finished up a stretch of three Cup wins in six years, and both Kane and longtime captain Jonathan Toews (who at this point is not nearly the same caliber as Kane) will soon head for the exits. Toews might retire after this season, and Kane will probably get traded elsewhere; this is the last year of his contract. Either way, it won’t be a fun season in Chicago.

