MATTY BENIERS ALWAYS GETS THE JOB DONE

In 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights joined the league as an expansion franchise, utilized some advantageous rules for new teams, and became Stanley Cup finalists in their first year. That led to some optimism that the Seattle Kraken could be good right away in 2021-22. It didn’t materialize. Seattle was bad at everything and didn’t even come close to contention.

But the Kraken should be better this year. One reason? A full season’s worth of games from center Matty Beniers, the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick who starred at Michigan and had some great games in the NHL at the end of the year.

