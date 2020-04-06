Alexander Ovechkin, the captain of the Washington Capitals—and a top 10 all-time NHL scorer—discusses a trip to China, Michael Jordan highlight reels, and other recent obsessions. — As told to J.R. Sullivan

Dining

I’ve lived in Washington since 2005, and there are some Italian places, including Cafe Milano, and a sushi spot that I really like. But my favorite restaurant is probably the steak place J. Gilberts. I love a good rib eye, and it serves them wood-fired.

Travel

Last summer, I went on a five-day trip to China. It was an incredible experience: I helped put on some hockey clinics, met a lot of great people, and ate Peking duck roast and a bunch of other delicious food. The Forbidden City was a highlight in Beijing. It was unreal.

Sports

I’m a big basketball fan, and I still really like watching old highlight reels of Michael Jordan. He’s unbelievable. He was a winner and a leader, and made people around him better. That’s a great example for me. I’d love to meet him one day.

Television

My wife and I have been watching The Blacklist. It’s about a criminal (James Spader) who turns himself in, then helps the FBI capture other criminals. He’s funny and knows everything.

