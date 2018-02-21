If Chris Hemsworth ever needs some time off from playing Thor in the Marvel movies, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard could be a perfect stand-in.

The Texas native has already earned the nickname “Thor,” thanks to his flowing mane of blonde hair, bulging biceps, and imposing stature at 6’6”, 240 pounds.

This winter, Syndergaard has packed on even more muscle.

In fact, he added nearly 20 pounds of it. (How did he do it? Syndergaard used the all-Paleo, protein-packed ‘Bowl of Doom’ to pack on the muscle. Find out what’s in it.)

Just like other MLB players who crushed their offseason workouts, the ace of the Mets rotation got absolutely shredded, hoping that the added muscle will allow him to pitch deeper into games and to stay stronger as the season progresses. Syndergaard has emerged as arguably the best, and most durable, pitcher among the stable of solid hurlers in the Mets rotation, which includes All-Star level players like Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey.

Noah Syndergaard reported to camp Sunday and told reporters he — seriously — gained 15-17 pounds of muscle, wants to throw HARDER in 2017.





Syndergaard told Men’s Journal last season about his training routine and the “structured and targeted” workouts he does to stay in shape. The pitcher worked on explosive power heading into 2016 and said that deadlifts, barbell squats, pause squats, dumbbell presses, split squats, and trap-bar jumps were key to his success.

"A squat-heavy day is probably my favorite," Syndergaard said. "Squats—anything badass really—lifting weights, pushing sleds—but squat day is best. I like working out—picking up heavy stuff and putting it down. It helps me get better and make the game easier. It's therapeutic for me as well."





This time around he continued to push hard in the gym, but to make sure he gained the muscle and weight he wanted, Syndergaard added some protein to his diet, by way of something called “The Bowl of Doom” from a Dallas restaurant he frequented.

Syndergaard told the media in spring training that the meal is filled with protein like venison, salmon, rib-eye steak, and applewood smoked bacon alongside sweet potato hash, avocado, and two eggs:

Noah Syndergaard spent the winter eating bowls of venison and wants to throw harder this season.





Coming into 2017, Syndergaard was already was one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball—he ranked first in average fastball velocity in 2016—but now he expects to throw even harder.

Here’s a few more looks from the past couple offseasons of Syndergaard crushing it in the gym:

Getting into the holiday spirit with some back squats:





Thor piles on the chains for some extra weight:





Syndergaard busts out some pushups and dumbbell moves:




