Australia’s Noosa Heads Is Officially Named the 10th World Surfing Reserve

When it comes to picturesque surfing destinations across the planet, it doesn’t get much more perfect than Noosa Heads in Queensland, Australia. Offering up emerald green water, beautiful rocky shoreline dotted with trees, and a perfect little roping right-hand point break, Noosa is the epitome of what longboard surfing is all about.

Today (Feb. 21), the California-based Save The Waves Coalition hosted a dedication ceremony at Noosa National Park, officially declaring Noosa as the 10th World Surfing Reserve.

The announcement comes at an opportune time with the World Surf League’s (WSL) kick-off event for the 2020 Longboard Tour—the Noosa Longboard Open—scheduled for tomorrow.

“We’re all super excited to get the WSL LT’s 2020 season underway at the iconic longboard surf breaks of Noosa Heads in Queensland, Australia,” WSL Longboard Tour Director Devon Howard said in a press release. “When you think of the top three longboard waves in the world, Noosa is in that conversation along with other spots like Malibu and Waikiki. In addition to the wave itself, the region’s natural landscape is an absolute treasure.”

The Save the Waves Coalition has named several other notable surf spots across the globe over the past decade—including Malibu and Santa Cruz in California, Manly Beach in Australia, and Bahia De Todos Santos in Mexico—using a nomination/application process to get a site into consideration for approval. Specific spots are not only considered based on their quality of waves, but also on their surf community’s level of commitment to upholding and protecting the area’s ecosystem.

“I’m born and bred here in Noosa,” said lifelong Noosa local and former World Longboard Champion Josh Constable. “I grew up learning to surf here, with my parents and sister so to see it become a World Surfing Reserve and be protected in this way is really special. Knowing that the beauty and perfection of this place will continue for my kids and their kids feels amazing.”

This special honor caps a five-year local stewardship campaign; a huge win for the local surf community. The 5-kilometer stretch of coastline holds a special place in the hearts of the locals and traveling surfers from every corner of the globe—not to mention some of the finest right-hand point breaks on Earth.

