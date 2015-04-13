Oakley Is Now the NFL’s Official On-Field Partner. Here’s What the New Helmet Visors Look Like





NFL players will be hitting the field in style this season thanks to Oakley. When NFL players take the field each week for the 2019 season, they’ll have a new, stylish way to look at things. Oakley announced a four-year deal ahead of the NFL season that it is now an official on-field partner and licensee of the NFL.

The four-year deal is the biggest sports deal in Oakley’s history and gives players on all 32 NFL teams the chance to wear helmets with Oakley shields and eyewear, both powered by Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology. As part of the new deal, all players will have the opportunity to wear Oakley Prizm Clear shields during games for the first time in the history of the league. The Prizm Clear technology has a slight color tint that was designed to help players have optimized detail recognition while playing. Players will have access to Oakley eyewear and visors, including on the sidelines of games.

A New Partnership

The partnership with Oakley is a massive one for players, as it now allows them to wear slightly colored visors, which were previously banned for a number of years. All of the helmets will be fitted with Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology, which gives players optimized vision and clarity.

As part of the launch, Oakley put together a video that takes fans onto the field to see through the eyes of players and see what they see during a game when aided by Prizm Lens Technology. Oakley used a custom camera with POV capabilities to create the film, taking fans into the helmets of MVP Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster, and Chargers safety Derwin James. Oakley had previously already partnered with those players as brand team members before the NFL deal.

Here’s a look at that incredible video:

“The Oakley brand started in stadiums and now we will continue our brand journey inside the biggest and most relevant stadiums in North America: football stadiums,” Benjamin Goss, Oakley’s Global Marketing Director, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with the National Football League and its players to push the boundaries of performance and help them see the game differently through Prizm.”

Here’s what the new helmets look like with the Oakley Prizm Clear technology:

The NFL Eyewear Collection

On top of what the players have access to as part of the Oakley partnership, the new deal means that fans can get in on the action too. Fans will be able to get frames from the special-edition NFL eyewear collection from Oakley, which features options for all 32 NFL teams. The collection has two styles for men, including the Holbrook and Flak 2.0 XL eyewear, and seven teams in a women’s style, the Low Key eyewear.

All of the eyewear in the special-edition NFL eyewear collection comes equipped with Prizm tech, and the official team logo etched on the lens with team color accents throughout. Fans also are able to customize select frames with the Oakley Custom Program, creating eyewear with their NFL team’s logo and preferred colors.

Here’s a look at some of the frames:

Along with the launch video, Oakley celebrated the partnership by bringing fans and athletes—including Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Giants star Saquon Barkley, former NFL player Steve Smith, and more—to Times Square in New York and took over the massive video boards to play videos of Mahomes, Smith-Schuster and James showing off the new helmets and eyewear.

The company also previously partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, and it was announced on the same day as this deal that it is now also an official partner of the New York Giants. Oakley brought out Giants stars Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Alec Ogletree, and Lorenzo Carter to Times Square to officially announce the deal.

Here’s a look at the event:

For more info on the NFL partnership, how you can get the NFL eyewear, and more on Oakley’s Prizm tech, check out check out Oakley.com.

Here are more looks at the helmets and the eyewear the players will be wearing this season: