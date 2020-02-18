For their latest edit, O’Neill’s creative director Deke Angel wanted to do something special to honor the late and great waterman Jack O’Neill, a man who lived and breathed the brand’s “First Name In The Water” ethos. So he recruited sought-after filmmaker Riley Blakeway, and then set out around Santa Cruz with a gasoline generator, a high powered projector, a RED camera, photos of Mr. O’Neill and ripping clips of the modern-day O’Neill team, including Jordy Smith, Soli Bailey, Ian Crane and more.

The idea? To project the clips and photos onto iconic landmarks all around Santa Cruz at night, and then create a short film from the results. “I knew I wanted to mix the brand heritage with contemporary surf and do it in a unique way,” Angel tells us, about his inspiration for the shoot. “I also wanted to wrap the campaign around the town of Santa Cruz, being that Santa Cruz is the birthplace of the O’Neill brand. The shoot was logistically challenging, and we had some interesting interactions with the public, because you could see the giant Jack projections from a mile away [laughs]. But I love films that do things in the camera as opposed to animations or green screens and I know Riley likes that sort of thing as well, so that was the goal with this.”

Half art project and half shred edit, the finished project is a rad 3-minute mix of unique cinematography and high action ripping, with some of it projected onto iconic Santa Cruz locations.

This article originally appeared on Surfer.com and was republished with permission.

