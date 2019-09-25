Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Gains Endorsement Deal After NFL Watch Controversy

Browns Football, East Rutherford, USA - 16 Sep 2019 Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham (13) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J 16 Sep 2019
Bill Kostroun/AP/Shutterstock


Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got national attention and criticism after wearing a Richard Mille watch in Week 1 of the NFL season.

It was a $191k RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph model, which he one-upped up by wearing a $2 million Richard Mille 56-02 timepiece in pregame warmups in Week 2. Now, Beckham is trading in those outrageously expensive timepieces and partnering with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington to become one of the brand’s new “Icons.”

“I think Daniel Wellington might be a better watch than these, a little classier, not as flashy as this one,” Beckham said after the Week 2 game against the Jets, according to NBC. “I’m just blessed.”

Beckham, along with model Hailey Baldwin and Argentinian soccer player Paulo Dybala, are among the new “Icons.” They’ll wear the Iconic Link watches as part of the new campaign. Each of the Iconic Link watches come in silver or rose gold colors, and cost between $199 and $219.

Here’s a closer look at the watches in the collection that Beckham is working with:




