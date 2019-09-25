



Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got national attention and criticism after wearing a Richard Mille watch in Week 1 of the NFL season.

It was a $191k RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph model, which he one-upped up by wearing a $2 million Richard Mille 56-02 timepiece in pregame warmups in Week 2. Now, Beckham is trading in those outrageously expensive timepieces and partnering with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington to become one of the brand’s new “Icons.”

“I think Daniel Wellington might be a better watch than these, a little classier, not as flashy as this one,” Beckham said after the Week 2 game against the Jets, according to NBC. “I’m just blessed.”

Making an entrance! We’re thrilled to announce that @obj is joining #DanielWellington as one of our new Icons. #OdellBeckhamJr pic.twitter.com/SaAj6cqr8w — Daniel Wellington (@itisDW) September 18, 2019

Beckham, along with model Hailey Baldwin and Argentinian soccer player Paulo Dybala, are among the new “Icons.” They’ll wear the Iconic Link watches as part of the new campaign. Each of the Iconic Link watches come in silver or rose gold colors, and cost between $199 and $219.

We are so proud to work with @obj, who besides from being an amazing athlete clearly loves watches. If we’re his second choice after a six figure watch, we’re happy. — Daniel Wellington (@itisDW) September 18, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the watches in the collection that Beckham is working with: