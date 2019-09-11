



NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t letting league rules get in the way of his gameday style. The Cleveland Browns receiver said that he plans to continue wearing a Richard Mille luxury watch this season despite the league telling him it may violate NFL rules. Beckham wore the watch in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

“I’ll still be wearing it,” Beckham said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It’s just on me.”

While NFL rules allow players to wear jewelry and some other accessories, NFL spokesman Michael Signora said after the Browns’ opening week game against the Titans that the league has rules that prohibit players from wearing “hard objects.”

Beckham said later that the watch, which appears to be the RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph model, is “plastic” and so that it “shouldn’t be an issue” if he wants to wear it. The next game for the Browns is on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Here’s a look at the watch:

“You got to look into the rule book. It says you can’t wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic,” he said. “People have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal. You don’t see them taking them off. Everyone has jewelry on. So, I’m good.”

Beckham also added that he thinks he’s being singled out because he’s a high-profile player with an expensive watch:

“If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t been no problem,” he said. “That’s just my life. If it ain’t this, it’s something else. If it wasn’t the watch, it would’ve been the way I’d tied my shoes.”

If ain’t one thing…. it’s another… — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 10, 2019

The RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph was originally released in 2018 and retailed for $191,500 plus tax, but now on the secondary market it is being sold for up to $350,000.