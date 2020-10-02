Pacifico to Host First-Of-Its-Kind Virtual Skate Competition in Chicago

On October 8th, a first-of-its-kind virtual skate competition will take place in Chicago––The Downtown Open S.K.A.T.E Championship, hosted by Pacifico. A Chicago warehouse will be transformed to host and stream the event, with six professional skateboarders competing in an epic S.K.A.T.E. battle.

The first virtual action sports event, this exclusive skate event is an extension of the Downtown Open series. The competition will be broadcast live from Chicago via Transworld Skateboarding Website, Youtube, Facebook, and Downtown Open Twitch.

What is a S.K.A.T.E. Battle?

The object of the competition is to be the last skater to accrue the letters S-K-A-T-E. Two athletes in each bracket will coin toss to decide who goes first in the bracket.

The winner of the coin toss is Athlete A and will set the first trick and the other athlete is Athlete B. An athlete is eliminated from their bracket when they receive an “E”, indicating they have missed five set tricks spelling S-K-A-T-E.

A Virtual All-Access Event

Action sports fans will receive an inside look at the competition through on-site hosts Jack Mitrani, Chris Pastras, and Chris Cote. Viewers can interact virtually with the hosts during the competition and ask questions in real-time. Pacifico is bringing in DJ Alissa Jo to provide tunes to energize both the skaters and the audience at home. One winner will be crowned victorious, walking away with the first ever Pacifico S.K.A.T.E. trophy.

Professional skate competitors will include Chaz Ortiz (Chicago local, one of street skateboarding’s best), Felipe Gustavo, Jamie Foy, Ishod Wair, Manny Santiago, and TJ Rogers.

Vote For Next Year’s City

Following the event, Pacifico will host a social media poll to allow viewers to cast their vote to bring The Downtown Open to their city the following year. A post-event sweepstakes will also offer consumers a chance to attend next year’s event with a VIP package.

This first-of-its-kind event is aiming to set an example of how to successfully execute sporting events through unique competitions and live streaming experiences.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!