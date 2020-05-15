Patrick Kane on Shootouts, Favorite Teammates, and the Best Player in the NHL

NHL star Patrick Kane is no stranger to success on the ice. He helped lead the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships––2010, 2013, 2015––and also won the coveted Hart Trophy in 2016 for most valuable player.

Now, with the entire sports world on hold due to COVID-19, Kane’s playing time has become virtual. We recently caught up the three-time champ to find out how he’s staying busy during quarantine and to talk about some of his favorite moments of his career.

This wide-ranging interview covers just about everything––from his wildest Stanley Cup celebration and favorite teammates, to his thought process during a shootout, and even what player smells the worst. So sit back, relax and get the inside scoop from one of the NHL’s greatest players.

