Chairman, CEO, and President of 1/ST Belinda Stronach is modernizing the world of Thoroughbred horse racing. Hosted at Gulfstream on Saturday, January 29, the star-studded 2022 Pegasus World Cup will not only display a Thoroughbred horse race but include the launch of the Carousel Club in partnership with Breakwater Hospitality.

According to Stronach, the Carousel Club is an “exciting new trackside hot spot at Gulfstream that will feature a live version of DJ Cassidy’s viral sensation ‘Pass the Mic,’ with Ja Rule, Lil’ Kim, Mase, and other surprise performers.” The Miami E11even Ultraclub will also host VIPs with brand partners including Whispering Angel Rosé, Castera Tequila, and Titos Vodka.

“For the first time outside of Miami’s Faena Theater, Faena Live’s immersive cabaret, Tryst, will perform in the Flamingo Room where The h.Wood Group’s Southern California hotspot, Delilah, will treat our guests to the modern-day culinary experience,” Stronach shared. “In addition, Saratoga’s Solevo Kitchen and Social will bring their Southern Italian fare to the VIP Lounge in Ten Palms where guests will also be treated to a Davidoff Cigar pop-up as they watch their horses cross the finish line.”

She continued, “All of this capped off with a world-class Thoroughbred horse racing program that will feature, for the first time, the excitement of a returning Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Champion, Knicks Go to defend his title and compete for the chance to take home another $3 million in winnings and the coveted Championship Trophy presented by Pegasus World Cup Official Trophy Purveyor, Baccarat.”

Tickets to the 2022 Pegasus World Cup are on sale now and range in price from $79 to $1,250. The event will be broadcast live on NBC from 4:30 — 6:00 pm E.T. Fans can follow along on @PegasusWorldCup or place their bets using the 1/ST BET app.

How is 1/ST modernizing the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing?

BS: There are many great traditions associated with the international sport of Thoroughbred horse racing but, what excites us the most are the opportunities ahead to further improve and modernize this legacy sporting platform. We are focused on transforming the industry to attract a new generation of fans and owners and to deliver a truly unique guest experience. At 1/ST, we stand for integrity and accountability and believe in constant innovation. Our team is committed to building an engaging entertainment-driven guest experience highlighted by the convergence of sports, wagering, lifestyle, music, fashion, hospitality, and technology.

Can you tell us how are you modernizing the race day experience with the Pegasus World Cup?

BS: The 1/ST team continuously pushes the envelope to excite and engage our guests and customers. We partner with leaders who embrace innovation and who are building exciting brands and concepts that will help us drive the transformation of our sport.

In recent years, we’ve collaborated with Groot Hospitality and Red Rooster Overtown who have brought fresh hospitality concepts and the quintessential Miami vibe to the Pegasus World Cup party. Additionally, partnerships with Baccarat, Bal Harbour Shops, Faena Live, Niemen Marcus, Pepsi, Whispering Angel, and Davidoff Cigars to name just a few, further complement our world-class Thoroughbred horse racing brand.

We also recognize that the modernization of our sport is not possible without a commitment to diversity and inclusion. This year, 1/ST has partnered with the Ed Brown Society on a paid internship program for African American students that creates opportunities to gain industry exposure, training, and experience through internships and scholarships. We are also proud to be partnering with Baccarat to bring to life, “Too Black Too Fast”, a curated art exhibition that celebrates the history and contribution of African American jockeys in Thoroughbred horse racing. The installation is open to the public and will run until mid-February 2022 at the Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami as part of Black History Month celebrations.

Tell us about the technology that 1/ST has introduced to the sport.

BS: Through advanced AI-technology used in our industry-leading 1/ST BET app, fans can bet nationwide on racing in a user-friendly format from wherever they choose. The 1/ST BET app is designed to make betting more accessible. For the 2022 Pegasus World Cup, we will pilot a new feature called Guided Betting that will walk fans through some basic choices about how to think about their bet, present them with recommendations based on their input and explain the process in an easy and fun way.

We have developed a proprietary advanced AI solution for tracking and locating horses during a race. This leading-edge technology produces approximately 50,000 data points per horse per race allowing 1/ST to track position, speed, acceleration, and stride length. We are applying this solution to races and workouts which can be analyzed and reported on to assist in betting and for veterinary use to help identify horse-related health risks and further protect our horses, athletes and the integrity of our sport.

Why did you create the Pegasus World Cup?

BS: When the Pegasus World Cup was founded in 2017, it was with a vision to do things differently. As the first “new” event on the Thoroughbred horse racing calendar in decades, this was our chance at 1/ST to reinvent the race day experience and offer lucrative opportunities for owners to run their older, three and four-year-old horses, in premier, championship races.

With Miami as the inspirational backdrop, in just six short years, the Pegasus World Cup has blended entertainment, fashion, and hospitality with world-class Thoroughbred horse racing to become a can’t miss event on the racing and social calendars.

How has Pegasus World Cup evolved throughout the years?

BS: Every year we add new elements to the Pegasus World Cup experience that will excite and engage fans, whether they join us at Gulfstream or watch remotely.

In addition to two of North America’s richest Thoroughbred horse races, this year we have evolved to include a third championship race, with the addition of the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Filly and Mare Turf presented by Pepsi to run in advance of the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational presented by Baccarat, and the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational presented by 1/ST BET.

For our guests on-site, we have invested in facilities upgrades at Gulfstream, added new venues to expand our seating options, and recently installed a state-of-the-art hi-definition tote boar

For the fans at home, we have worked with NBC to integrate lifestyle, storytelling, and entertainment to create a compelling live broadcast experience with a distinct Miami energy and vibe.

The evolution of the Pegasus World Cup is just getting started!

