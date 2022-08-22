The last leg of the PGA Tour’s postseason circuit is upon us: The PGA Tour Championship runs Thursday to Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. The first two tournaments of this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs have been a welcome bit of high-stakes, competitive golf, with star-packed leaderboards and relatively dramatic finishes at both the FedEx St. Jude Championship (two weekends ago) and the BMW Championship (which wrapped this past weekend). Will Zalatoris won his first tour event at the St. Jude Championship, and Patrick Cantlay became the first player ever to defend a tournament title within the playoffs when he won the BMW Championship for the second year in a row. With all that buildup, the 2022 PGA Tour Championship should be a compelling final event of the season.

The Tour Championship is a unique spin on top-level tour golf. Only the top 30 players in the standings make the field. There’s a ton of cash on the line. And the players who have been strongest to date start with a scoring advantage over the rest of the field. World No. 1 (and standings leader) Scottie Scheffler will begin at 10 strokes under par, followed by Cantlay at -8, Zalatoris at -7, and 27 more players at varying deficits after that. The event is Scheffler’s to lose, but the field has an excellent chance.

The tournament will air on various ESPN and NBC platforms starting Thursday morning. On paper, at least, the favorites are the players starting with the best scores. But here are six players to keep a close eye on as you watch the weekend unfold.

2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!