2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

Scheffler seems like a shoo-in for the tour’s “Player of the Year” vote. He has won four times to lead the tour, and all of those victories have come against loaded fields. (One was at the Masters.) He has won more than $14 million and set a single-season earnings record. He has made a comfortable perch for himself at No. 1 in the Official World Golf ranking.

But the structure of the FedEx Cup is such that he has a bit more work to do in order to win the PGA Tour Championship. Scheffler missed the cut at the first playoff event but appeared to be in good form this past weekend—he finished tied for third at the BMW.

