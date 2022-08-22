2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn in the third round @BMWChamps with a back injury. pic.twitter.com/mwV9SC06SF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2022 2 / 6

Zalatoris withdrew mid-tournament (in fact, mid-round) from the BMW with a back injury. His health is one of the key subplots as the top 30 head to East Lake. If Zalatoris is healthy enough to play and play well, he is a great potential foil to Scheffler.

East Lake is a long, brutal track, and only a ball-striker like Zalatoris has a serious chance to chase down the similarly long and precise Scheffler. If Zalatoris isn’t healthy, that’ll be a big lift for Scheffler. Zalatoris is not the only injury concern, as No. 2 Cameron Smith also withdrew from the BMW and is also a question mark for East Lake. But Smith’s game is based much more on putting and finesse than Zalatoris’, and I think a more powerful hitter is a better fit to make a run this week.

