2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

McIlroy is the lowest man in the standings who has an actual chance to rise up and win the tournament. He’ll start at -4, six shots behind Scheffler, but McIlroy has shown time and again that he has the juice to tear through a field when he’s playing well.

He has also been quite good at East Lake. His good results in his last four trips are partially due to his strong starting positions, but he’s also tended to raise his level of play there, according to strokes-gained-per-hole data from Data Golf. McIlroy’s main role on the PGA Tour right now is to attempt to hold it together against a LIV Golf onslaught, but consider the possibility that he also takes the limelight on the course this week.

