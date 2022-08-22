2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

.@seppstraka are you kidding?! What a shot!pic.twitter.com/2Cm7jYMOg0 — FedEx St. Jude Championship (@FedExChamp) August 14, 2022 4 / 6

Part of the fun of the PGA Tour Championship is relishing the participation of players who, before the season started, seemed to have zero chance of getting here. The field includes a couple of rising stars—more on them shortly—but I’ll quickly talk about Straka, because he has a wild story. The 29-year-old Austrian has been hacking it on the PGA Tour since 2019, but he was rightfully anonymous until this year. He’d notched a handful of top-10 finishes before 2022, but they all came in second- and third-tier tour events without great fields. He hadn’t won a tournament.

Something clicked this year, though. Straka won the Honda Classic (admittedly another second-rate event) but also finished second at the first playoff event, third at the RBC Heritage, ninth at the Players Championship, and 15th at the Genesis Invitational. Those are a lot of great events with talented golfers, and Straka has been regularly competitive. It has been a bit of a Cinderella run, and on pure strokes-gained terms, Straka has been average. But the results count. He might never play at East Lake again, and it’d be cool to see him make some noise while he’s there.

