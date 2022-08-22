2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

Slam DUNK.



Cameron Young flys it in from 135 yards 👏 pic.twitter.com/8RBn1A9ZDN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2022 5 / 6

Young has had a stellar rookie season, and he’s now in the “matter of time” zone for his first tour win. A Sunday charge at the British Open saw him claim a solo second-place finish behind Cameron Smith, and he’s had a bunch of other top-threes in good events over the course of the year, including at the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Championship.

Young will be easy to spot: He’ll be the one wearing a giant Major League Baseball logo on his shirt. You might wonder, “Are they his sponsor?” The answer is yes, they are. That increasingly looks like a good investment for MLB. Enjoy watching Young, but prepare for the anxiety-inducing pause he takes at the top of his backswing. Fortunately, it all works out when he lets loose.

