2022 PGA Tour Championship: 6 Players to Watch This Weekend

The pressure was on for @SRTheegala as he played the 18th hole while sitting on the bubble @BMWChamps.



The 24-year-old rookie will tee it up next week in the @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/iFG2V65Nbi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2022 6 / 6

Here’s one more rookie for the road. Theegala is probably too far back to win the PGA Tour Championship, but he has spent his year on a rapid rise through the tour ranks, so who knows? Like Young, he hasn’t won yet. And like Young, that’s probably going to change shortly.

Theegala was not a factor in any majors, but he top-fived at both the Phoenix Open and Memorial Tournament, two of the best non-major stops on tour. At the BMW, he secured his East Lake spot with a strong weekend. Theegala has had a lot of clunkers, hence his six missed cuts and nine more finishes outside the top 50 in 30 starts. But the highs have been tantalizing, and the most enticing thing about Theegala is his lack of a single glaring weakness. He’s a shade better than the tour average at everything except putting, where he’s been just a tiny tick below it. Get familiar with Theegala now so you’re not taken aback when he’s playing in one of the final groups at the Masters come April.

