PGA Tour Rising Stars: The Pro Golfers to Watch in 2022

Since becoming a PGA Tour regular in 2017, the 29-year-old has improved rapidly, culminating in a Fed-Ex Cup championship win in 2021. He followed that up with a strong showing for the United States in the Ryder Cup, and a major is the last big box for Cantlay to check.

2022 seems like his year. His first five starts included three top-five finishes and another top-10 finish. He lost a playoff to Scottie Scheffler at the raucous Phoenix Open, and he probably would’ve won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he fell four shots shy of winner Tom Hoge, but he had an uncharacteristically terrible week with his irons. (He lost 1.2 strokes to the field per measured round on his approach shots, according to analytics site Data Golf. Cantlay’s approach game is normally one of his best assets.)

