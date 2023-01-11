The 26-year-old Burns notched his first tour win at the Valspar Championship, a relatively light-field event, in 2021. He decided to put on a sequel last year by winning the Valspar again, and he threw in two more wins at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At the Charles Schwab, he won a playoff against then-world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a close friend of his who spent most of the 2022 season on a tear. Because of that, Burns’ takeoff has arguably already happened, but this might be the year he gets a win at one of the tour’s “elevated events” or even a major championship. He’s one of the world’s best putters, a trait that plays well on any course but is especially helpful at, for instance, the Masters.

