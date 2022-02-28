PGA Tour Rising Stars: The Pro Golfers to Watch in 2022

Viktor Hovland with a mean driver off the deck. 🚀#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/WsTCmVE8rI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 8, 2021 2 / 6

The 24-year-old Norwegian defies the conventional wisdom about what makes a great player. Since turning pro after the 2019 U.S. Open, Hovland has developed into a star despite not being a great putter and struggling a lot with his pitching and chipping game around the green. His strokes-gained numbers around the green have been well below average, and he’s only a bit better with his flatstick.

But Hovland is a powerful driver of the ball and has a precise iron game. He used them to win the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2018, and they have helped him nab six professional tournament wins so far, most recently at the Hero World Challenge in December. That’s a small-field event; Hovland has yet to win a marquee tour event. But he’s also in “just a matter of time” territory. His power game makes him a good fit for the long, difficult courses on which U.S. Opens are played. He’ll be a frequent pick to win the U.S. Open (held at The Country Club in Brookline, MA) in June.

