PGA Tour Rising Stars: The Pro Golfers to Watch in 2022

The 25-year-old Texan has been good for a while and scared the top of the leaderboard in every major last year. He finished in the top 10 in three of them and tied for 18th in the fourth.

But Scheffler couldn’t quite get over the hump in those tournaments or any others until recently, when he beat Cantlay in their playoff in Arizona. Scheffler has added some distance to his driver over the years, and his putting has been lights-out to start 2022. His blend of power and precision makes him a threat to win every week no matter who else is in the field. If there’s a weakness here, it’s that Scheffler misses a decent number of fairways. He is ranked 123rd on the tour this year in driving accuracy. But when he hits it straight, he’s tough to beat.

