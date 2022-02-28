PGA Tour Rising Stars: The Pro Golfers to Watch in 2022

Xander Schauffele goes on to birdie hole No. 6 following a near ace. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QGhZ6T99zN — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021 4 / 6

Schauffele’s shorter odds despite a slightly lower ranking reflect how close he’s come, so many times, to major glory. He has nine top-10 finishes in majors since 2017, his first year as a full-time PGA Tour player. He has tied for both second and third at The Masters, and for second at the Open Championship. (He did, at least, win a gold medal for the United States in Tokyo in 2021.)

By that reckoning, Schauffele might be the most tortured “hasn’t yet won a major” guy of all. But he’s just 28, and being consistently good at such an early stage in his career is an impressive feat. No single part of Schauffele’s game drives his success—he is well above average at everything—and that makes him a versatile player. This might be the year things fall into place for him.

