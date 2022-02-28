PGA Tour Rising Stars: The Pro Golfers to Watch in 2022

Chasing history. 👀



Cameron Smith needs one more birdie at 18. #59Watch pic.twitter.com/hISykcFIIT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2021 5 / 6

In the last 12 months, the only players averaging more strokes gained per round than Smith are Jon Rahm (ranked No. 1 in the world), Cantlay (No. 3), Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa (who won the British Open last year). Smith, the 28-year-old Aussie, was ranked outside the top 100 in the summer of 2020 and has been on a furious ascent ever since.

He isn’t big and doesn’t crush the ball off the tee, but he has grown from a so-so putter to one of the best on the PGA Tour over the last six years. He’s also excellent around the green, and his approach game has really come together in early 2022. In January, he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which had the second-highest strength of field (an Official World Golf Ranking stat that measures the quality of the competition) of any event so far this year.

