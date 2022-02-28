PGA Tour Rising Stars: The Pro Golfers to Watch in 2022

A win for @JoacoNiemann 🏆

A win for Chile 🇨🇱

Niemann won the hardest event of the season so far. The Genesis Open, held at Riviera in Southern California, has become one of the most sought-after events on the PGA Tour, and Niemann won there over a field that included all of the world’s best players (or at least the ones who weren’t injured). If you can win at Riviera, you can win just about anywhere.

The 23-year-old Chilean has no glaring shortcomings in his game, and he’s been one of the better tee-to-green hitters on tour since he turned pro, as the world’s top-ranked amateur, in 2018. The defining trait of Niemann’s game is its well-roundedness, and he showed at Riviera that he has an almost preposterous ability to dial in the accuracy of his irons. That kind of precision (to the tune of 1.98 strokes gained per round on his approach shots that week) will play well on any course.

