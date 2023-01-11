🚨 Ace Alert! 🚨



Maverick McNealy with his second hole-in-one on TOUR. 👏 pic.twitter.com/vGlDLsGrBi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 28, 2022 6 / 6

McNealy, 27, has a pretty simple game plan: Make a bunch of putts. He’s a solid player on the other parts of the course, but McNealy distinguishes himself on the greens. If he’s able to win his first tour event in his fourth season on the circuit, it’ll be the flatstick that gets him over the top.

McNealy is fourth in the world in strokes gained putting over the last six months, according to shot analytics site Data Golf. It’s hard to imagine there’s much more statistical improvement he can make on the greens, so McNealy’s key to further ascendancy will be rounding out the other elements of his game in 2023.

