Like many skateboarders, Ryan Decenzo’s music choice is heavily influenced by the skate videos and his friends growing up. From the punk-rock featured in Zero videos to the mix of hip-hop and moody instrumentals in TransWorld Skateboarding edits, Ryan prefers a wide variety.

“My friends and I were super into Dr. Dre, The Chronic, 2001, Still Dre, when I was coming up,” says Ryan. “When I would be hanging out with my dad, he would be listening to like classic rock and country-rock. I’d be hyped if we could get a Metallica song in there while we were on a road trip.”

When asked if he favors one genre of music over the other, Ryan says he needs the balance of having both. “Hip-hop has chill songs too, and then rock-n-roll will have intense, upbeat songs that get you fired up and give you a lot of energy.”

In the mornings around the house, Ryan doesn’t play music but rather hits play on a skate video. “I’m not choosing the music in the morning; the skateboarding is choosing the music for me.” A bonafide skater whose grassroots to music leads him back to where he started; skate videos.

At skate spots, you won’t find Ryan plugged into headphones. Instead, you’ll hear music coming from the top of the stairs, or by a rail, blasting from a boombox. “That way, all the homies can keep the same vibe with the session. With headphones, you’re in your little world, and no one can really talk to you.”

