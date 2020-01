1. The 11 Skis of the Year (and Then Some!) See Full Feature

It’s no secret y’all LOVE new gear. We get it, us too. Of the 49 skis in the 2020 Buyer’s Guide, these 11 scored the highest marks across the board. So if you’ve got some Christmas money from Grandma or a Hanukah gift card burning a hole in your pocket, head here to the Skis of the Year and get lost in bliss.

