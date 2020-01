10. U.S. Olympic Committee to Announce American Bid by End of the Year See Full Feature

(*Editor’s Note: They haven’t yet.)

The United States Olympic Committee was expected to announce the country’s candidate for a future Winter Olympics by the end of the year… but here we are. Denver, Salt Lake City, and Reno-Tahoe are all contenders for the bid and could host the Games as soon as 2030.

