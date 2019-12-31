POWDER Magazine’s Most-Read Ski Stories of 2019

4. New ‘Return of the Turn’ Reminds Us Who the Real Skiers Are See Full Feature

Don’t miss this one. Marcus Caston (as seen on the cover of our October issue) and producer Tim Jones are back with the seventh installment of their “Return of the Turn” series, shot on location at Buck Hill, Minnesota. These are the skiers who show up, day in and day out, all winter long where the lifts spin until 1 a.m. to make their turns and drink their beers just like the rest of us. Actually, they might be a lot cooler than the rest of us. In those temperatures, they’re certainly tougher.

