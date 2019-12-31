POWDER Magazine’s Most-Read Ski Stories of 2019

6. Pro Skier Dave Treadway Dies in Skiing Accident See Full Feature

Dave Treadway died while skiing in the Pemberton backcountry on April 15 when a snow bridge collapsed underneath him, causing him to fall into a crevasse. “The true magic of Dave Treadway was not as a skier. It was as a friend, brother, son, father and husband. The way he treated everyone person with love and respect was always apparent, especially with his family.” —Bruno Long

