POWDER Magazine’s Most-Read Ski Stories of 2019

8. Man With Zero Experience Heroically Steps Up to Buy Struggling Ski Area

With all the resort conglomeration that happened in 2019, the little areas are getting scrappy! Okay, yes, this is satire… but we love to laugh and so do you. Let’s not take ourselves too seriously in 2020, eh? After being listed for one day at $4.2 million, Undiscovered Ski Area found an eager buyer, a man who realized, “You know what? I’ve been to a whole bunch of ski areas in my day. Hell, I figure I could run the fricken’ thing!”

