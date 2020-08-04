Sports

Pro Mountain Biker Braydon Bringhurst One-Ups Himself Again

“I am so fortunate to have my bicycle to get out and ride,” says Braydon Bringhurst. “For my soul.” With Solace, Bringhurst wanted to create inspiration for others—to get out and trail ride—and showcase the beautiful world that mountain biking can take you.

'Return to Earth': Behind the Scenes of the Final Shot in Hawaii

Read article

Recognizing current issues, Bringhurst acknowledges the unique opportunity to enjoy MTB—at this extraordinary time in history.

“Biking isn’t changing the world,” says Bringhurst, “But it is helping me to get through these difficult times and my hope is that it inspires others to do the same.”

3 Years Building a $12M Mountain Bike Trail in the New Zealand Bush

Read article

“The feeling of getting through an incredibly tough climb followed by the thrill and stoke of the descent gives me hope,” says Bringhurst.

Watch Solace above, and go try something new on your bike.

Watch another Braydon masterclass HERE.

The Great PNW Bike-to-Ski Volcano Tour

Read article

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Sports