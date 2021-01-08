When humans start competing against machines, you know we have entered a Brave New World. But while Hollywood has made plenty of apocalyptic films with a similar plot, the competition between humans and machines isn’t always such a bad thing. In fact, this friendly competition can be used as a great training tool.

World Cup cross-country mountain bike racer, Vlad Dascalu, proves this point in a recent video edit from Red Bull. The top rider faces off against a racing drone and chases his buzzing and flashing new training partner up and down his home trails in Romania. Using the drone to set a faster pace, Dascalu pushes his limits and even manages to shave a few seconds off his time.

The modern world of training is here.

